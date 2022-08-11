1 minute read
Mexico issues measures to mitigate high costs of train cargo as inflation soars
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Wednesday said it had issued so-called "emergency directives" for the transportation via train of products in a staple basket of goods with the aim of mitigating high cargo costs as inflation is over a 20-year high.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.