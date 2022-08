A vendor chats with a customer at a stall in an outdoor market in Mexico City, Mexico January 23, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell 0.3% in June from May, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Sales increased 4.0% percent in June compared to the same month a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.