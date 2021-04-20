Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
People queue to cross into the U.S. at the Paso del Norte border crossing bridge, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexico will maintain restrictions on non-essential land crossings from the United States until May 21 for the Mexican border states in the two top tiers of coronavirus risk levels, the foreign ministry said late on Monday.

The state of Chihuahua, opposite New Mexico and Texas, is currently the only northern border state to fall into that category, with its classification of "orange," one step below the highest risk level of "red."

Mexico's southern border will also stay closed to non-essential crossings through May 21, the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that Mexico and the United States are in talks to ease travel restrictions at their shared frontier based on COVID-19 rates in each country.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca shot against COVID-19 on Tuesday, urging trust in vaccines after several countries limited the use of AstraZeneca due to suspected links to rare blood clots.

