MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy ministry said Friday that Alejandro Encinas Najera, a top labor ministry official, would become the country's new deputy economy minister.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Friday confirmed the departure of Luz Maria de la Mora from the role.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.