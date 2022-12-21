Mexico to maintain diplomatic relations with Peru, Lopez Obrador says

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference where he condemned an apparent assassination attempt on a prominent news anchor and critic of the president, at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 16, 2022. REUTERS/Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Mexico will not break off diplomatic relations with Peru, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday, a day after Peru named Mexico's ambassador to the country "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave.

"We are not going to expel anyone," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular government news conference.

