Mexico minister discusses economic support for Peru on visit

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference where he mentioned he sent his finance minister to Peru to help President Pedro Castillo as the Peruvian leader wrestles with protests and an impeachment attempt, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 13, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O discussed proposals to support Peru's economy that also benefit Mexico with Peruvian President Pedro Castillo and his cabinet during a visit to the country, Mexico said on Tuesday.

"Options to enable the strengthening of trade between the two countries were analyzed, as well as authorizing lines of credit from the development bank with the purpose of boosting exports," the Mexican finance ministry said in a statement.

The meetings also included exchanges between officials on their experiences with social welfare programs, it said, without giving details of how much support Mexico was proposing.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he had sent Ramirez de la O to Peru to help Castillo as the Peruvian leader, a fellow leftist, wrestles with protests and an attempt to impeach him just months into his administration.

Lopez Obrador expressed sympathy for Castillo's plight and said the Peruvian was facing a negative media campaign that reflected resistance to a leader of humble origins.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.