Mexico orders re-do of Goodyear worker vote after union meddling

The vote in San Luis Potosi state was meant to ask 1,300 unionized workers to keep or reject their collective contract, part of a historic effort by Mexico's government to wipe out sweetheart deals between companies and unions that keep wages low.

Labor officials said they stopped the union-led vote halfway after detecting irregularities apparently committed by the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union, which is part of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), one Mexico's biggest labor organizations.

"Union members, in possible collusion with company security personnel, stole the ballot box used on the first day of voting," the labor ministry said in a statement, citing security camera videos, company documentation and labor officials on site.

A CTM spokesperson declined to comment and the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union did not immediately respond.

Goodyear said it detected potential irregularities during the voting and supported suspending the process. It added that it was working to ensure free association and collective bargaining for workers.

The labor ministry said it would re-schedule the vote in the coming days with observers and extra security measures.

The incident comes several days after independent union La Liga asked U.S. authorities to open a complaint at the plant under the 2020 States Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico.

La Liga alleged CTM and Goodyear did not inform workers about their contract until recently, and had agreed less pay and fewer benefits than available by law to workers in the rubber sector.

CTM in 2021 faced similar accusations that it destroyed ballots during a contract vote at General Motors in Silao, Guanajuato, a dispute that lead to the first of several USMCA labor cases in Mexico.

