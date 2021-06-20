Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

1 minute read

People are pictured on a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,578 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 36 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,477,283 infections and 231,187 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 10:03 PM UTCU.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July 21

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Sunday.

AmericasChile says assembly to draft new constitution will start work July 4
AmericasBrazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths
Americas‘So happy’: Honduran asylum-seeker celebrates rejoining family in U.S.
AmericasBrazilians protest Bolsonaro’s role in half a million COVID-19 deaths