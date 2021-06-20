Mexico posts 1,578 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

People are pictured on a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, June 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,578 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 36 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,477,283 infections and 231,187 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Noe Torres; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.