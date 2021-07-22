Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico posts 16,244 more COVID-19 cases; highest daily rise since January

A man carrying his son receives the first shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as part of a vaccination program at rural areas in Llano de la Lima, on the outskirts of Tapachula, Mexico July 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 16,244 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, its highest daily jump since the end of January, and 419 more fatalities.

Those figures swelled the country's tallies to 2,709,739 infections and 237,626 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon and Abraham Gonzalez; editing by Cassandra Garrison

