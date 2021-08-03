Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico posts 18,911 new COVID-19 cases, 657 more deaths

A nurse pulls a protective capsule with a person infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Regional General Hospital No. 1-A of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 18,911 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 657 fatalities, bringing its total to 2,880,409 infections and 241,936 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Leslie Adler

