Americas

Mexico posts 20,685 new COVID-19 cases, 611 deaths

People, with ages between 18 and 29, queue to receive a dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Mexico City, Mexico July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 20,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, the highest daily jump since late January, and 611 fatalities. The country has recorded a total of 2,901,094 infections and 242,547 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Leslie Adler

