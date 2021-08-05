Mexico posts 21,569 new COVID-19 cases, 618 more deaths

A woman comforts her son, who is infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at her house as the coronavirus outbreak continues in the town of Magdalena Tequisistlan, in Oaxaca state, Mexico August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Thursday reported 21,569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 618 fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,922,663 infections and 243,165 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

