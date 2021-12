A man receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during an initiative aimed at providing third doses to senior citizens, in Mexico City, Mexico December 7, 2021. REUTERS/LUIS CORTES

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 289 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the country's death toll since the pandemic began to 295,893.

The number of infections has risen to 3,908,534.

