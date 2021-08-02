Mexico posts 6,506 new COVID-19 cases, 245 more deaths

People, with ages between 18 and 29, queue to receive a dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Mexico City, Mexico July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's Health Ministry on Monday reported 6,506 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 245 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,861,498 infections and 241,279 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.