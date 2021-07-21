Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico posts biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases since January

A man receives a dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Mexico City Arena, in Mexico City, Mexico July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico on Wednesday reported its biggest jump in new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since January, with 15,198 registered infections and 397 additional deaths, bringing its total to 2,693,495 infections and 237,207 fatalities, according to health ministry data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% more than the official count.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

