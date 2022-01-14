Mexico posts fresh daily record for new coronavirus cases

People walk in a crowded street as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues in Mexico City, Mexico January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday posted a record 44,293 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing its total number of infections to 4,302,069, Health Ministry data showed.

The previous record was set on Wednesday, when 44,187 new infections were recorded.

Mexico also reported 195 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Friday, according to ministry data, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 301,107.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera Writing by Drazen Jorgic

