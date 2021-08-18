Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Americas

Mexico posts new record number of daily coronavirus cases

People walk at a commercial area as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mexico on Wednesday posted a record 28,953 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,152,205, health ministry data showed.

The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.

On August 12, it registered 24,975 new cases.

Mexico also reported 940 more deaths and the total confirmed death toll now stands at 250,469 although health officials have said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher

