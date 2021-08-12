Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico posts record number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases

People walk along a crowded street at a commercial area in Mexico City, Mexico July 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday posted a record 24,975 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of cases to 3,045,571, according to health ministry data.

The figure is the highest daily total since the pandemic began, excluding statistical blips that heath authorities said were caused by one-off adjustments to back data.

Mexico also reported 608 new fatalities on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll to 246,811.

Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Laura Gottesdiener

