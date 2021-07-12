Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico president calls for end to Cuba trade embargo after protests

2 minute read

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador delivers a speech on the third anniversary of his presidential election victory at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday the U.S. economic embargo of Cuba should be ended to help its people, after the biggest anti-government protests in decades broke out on the island fueled by anger over shortages in basic goods.

"The truth is that if one wanted to help Cuba, the first thing that should be done is to suspend the blockade of Cuba as the majority of countries in the world are asking," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

"That would be a truly humanitarian gesture," he added. "No country in the world should be fenced in, blockaded."

Thousands of Cubans on Sunday joined street demonstrations from Havana to Santiago chanting "freedom", and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down. read more

Lopez Obrador, one of the most prominent leftists in Latin America, expressed his solidarity with the Cuban people and urged countries not to intervene in the Communist-run country, nor to exploit the situation for political ends.

Urging a peaceful resolution to the protests, Lopez Obrador said Mexico would be ready to send medicines, vaccines and food to Cuba if its government requested it.

The protests erupted amid Cuba's worst economic crisis since the fall of former ally the Soviet Union in the 1990s and a surge in coronavirus cases, with people angry over goods shortages, curbs on civil liberties and the handling of the pandemic.

Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Alistair Bell Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 6:33 AM UTCCuba sees biggest protests for decades as pandemic adds to woes

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

AmericasHaiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination
AmericasPentagon says U.S. team going to Haiti to assess needs
AmericasJamaica plans to seek reparations from Britain over slavery
AmericasU.S. stands with Cuban people in call for freedom, relief from pandemic -Biden