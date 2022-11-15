Mexico president could issue a reform to electoral law if constitutional initiative fails

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration could issue a reform to the electoral law if his constitutional plan to overhaul the country's electoral commission INE fails to pass in Congress.

Lopez Obrador, who put the plan forward in April, has long criticized the country's electoral authorities, including accusing them of helping to engineer his defeats when he ran for the presidency in 2006 and 2012.

