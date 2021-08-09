Mexico president to discuss border reopening with U.S.'s Harris

A general view of the Zaragoza-Ysleta border bridge crossing towards El Paso, Texas, U.S., as Mexico's Department of Foreign Relations requested another month-long extension on land-crossing restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will speak with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris later in the day about fully re-opening the U.S.-Mexico border.

The two will also speak on migration and vaccines against the coronavirus, Lopez Obrador said during his regular morning news conference. The U.S.-Mexico border has been closed to non-essential travel since early in the pandemic.

The call would take place around 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) Mexico City time, Lopez Obrador said.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon

