Mexico president expects to end his mandate without depreciation of peso















MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference on Thursday that he expects to end his mandate without a depreciation of the peso currency, adding that a strong peso helps the economy.

Lopez Obrador said he expects the peso to trade around 20.20 or 20.30 to the U.S. dollar by the end his term.

