[1/2] Soldiers patrol at Benito Juarez international airport during a security operation against the trafficking of weapons, drugs and people ordered by the Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido/File Photo















MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government is about to reach agreements with China and South Korea aimed at curbing trafficking in synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Lopez Obrador said in a regular press conference his country is committed to curbing fentanyl trafficking.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire











