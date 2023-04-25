Mexico president in good health amid Covid diagnosis - minister















MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in good health, the country's health minister Jorge Alcocer said Tuesday, after Lopez Obrador tested positive for COVID-19 and was said to be self isolating.

The Mexican leader's health has improved after resting and taking paracetamol, and he is experiencing only mild symptoms, Alcocer said, adding the president's blood pressure was also under control.

Lopez Obrador announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, his third known bout of the infection.

"It's not serious," he wrote, noting "my heart is at 100%."

Reporting by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Isabel Woodford











