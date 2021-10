Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks before the traditional military parade to mark the bicentennial of Mexico's Independence from Spain, and ahead of the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), at the Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will meet U.S. climate adviser John Kerry on Monday near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala where the two men are expected to discuss a major tree planting program championed by the Mexican leader.

Lopez Obrador made the announcement on Friday at his regular morning news conference.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

