Mexico president ready to meet Canadian electricity firms over issues















MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was working with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve problems facing Canadian electricity companies in Mexico after the two met in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador said he had told Trudeau he was willing to receive companies to discuss how to resolve pending issues.

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez











