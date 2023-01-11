Mexico president ready to meet Canadian electricity firms over issues

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greet as they attend an official welcoming ceremony during the North American Leader's Summit at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was working with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve problems facing Canadian electricity companies in Mexico after the two met in Mexico City.

Lopez Obrador said he had told Trudeau he was willing to receive companies to discuss how to resolve pending issues.

Reporting by Raul Cortes Fernandez

