Mexico president says does not want relations with Peru under Boluarte

Surveillance at the Peruvian Embassy in Mexico after the announcement of the return of the ambassador to Mexico City
Police officers stand outside the Embassy of Peru in Mexico City, a day after Peru's President Dina Boluarte announced the return of the country's ambassador to Mexico, in Mexico City, Mexico, February 25, 2023. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, May 26 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday his government does not want to have commercial or economic ties with Peru as long as his counterpart Dina Boluarte remains in power, as he considers her a "usurper" of the presidency.

Peruvian lawmakers on Thursday declared Lopez Obrador unwelcome in the country, citing what they described as his meddling in Peru's internal affairs after the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire

