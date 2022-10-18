Mexico president says to speak with Biden later Tuesday















MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will speak with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden later in the day, he said on Tuesday during a regular news conference.

Lopez Obrador said he was not sure what the call would be about but it might concern the meeting between both leaders and Canada's prime minister scheduled for December.

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer











