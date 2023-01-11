Mexico president says urged Biden to regularize status of Mexican migrants in U.S.















MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he had urged U.S. President Joe Biden to press Congress for an immigration reform to help regularize the migratory status of millions of Mexicans in the United States.

Talking after a meeting of North American leaders in Mexico City, Lopez Obrador said migration had been extensively discussed at the summit.

Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.