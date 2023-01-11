Mexico president says urged Biden to regularize status of Mexican migrants in U.S.

Mexican migrants walk to the Paso del Norte International border bridge to request for asylum in the U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he had urged U.S. President Joe Biden to press Congress for an immigration reform to help regularize the migratory status of millions of Mexicans in the United States.

Talking after a meeting of North American leaders in Mexico City, Lopez Obrador said migration had been extensively discussed at the summit.

Reporting by Dave Graham, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

