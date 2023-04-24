Mexico president self-isolating after catching COVID-19, under medical treatment: minister
MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is receiving medical treatment and self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the country's Interior Minister Adan Augusto said Monday in a morning press conference.
On Sunday, local newspaper Diario de Yucatan reported that Lopez Obrador had suffered an apparent heart attack while on a trip to the Yucatan Peninsula, helping to fuel rumor about the President's health which circulated widely on social media.
Reuters was unable to independently confirm the report.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.