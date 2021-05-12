Skip to main content

AmericasMexico president welcomes U.S. labor action on GM plant

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador addresses to the nation on his second anniversary as the President of Mexico, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday welcomed a move by the United States against General Motors Co for alleged labor violations at a Mexican factory, saying the two governments had to work together to protect workers.

Using powers under a new trade agreement that replaces NAFTA, the Biden administration on Wednesday asked Mexico to examine alleged labor rights violations at a GM pickup truck factory in the city of Silao, a move that could lead to tariffs on some of GM's most profitable vehicles.

