Mexico proposes reopening border with U.S. city by city depending on vaccination rates

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard looks on during a news conference as Mexico aims to gradually lift pandemic-induced restrictions on its shared border with the United States as it progresses in vaccinating the local population against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican government has proposed to the United States a staggered reopening of the shared U.S.-Mexico land border city by city depending on vaccination rates, Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said last month, extending restrictions that were put in place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. read more

Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Raul Cortes Fernandez

