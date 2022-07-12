Mexico to purchase U.S. milk and fertilizer, U.S. and Mexican presidents say

U.S. President Joe Biden points out a journalist's ability to hold her phone steady during his long meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to purchase up to 20,000 tons of milk powder and up to one million tons of ammonium sulfate fertilizer from the United States, the presidents of Mexico and the United States announced on Tuesday.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced the planned purchases in a joint statement following a meeting at the White House.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.