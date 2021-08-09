Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico records 6,513 coronavirus cases, 270 more deaths

1 minute read

People walk at a commercial area as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico August 7, 2021. REUTERS/Paola Garcia

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexico recorded 6,513 more confirmed coronavirus cases and an additional 270 deaths on Monday, according to health ministry data, bringing the total confirmed number of cases to 2,978,330 and the overall death toll to 244,690.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published earlier this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Diego Ore in Mexico City, writing by Laura Gottesdiener

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · August 8, 2021 · 8:36 PM UTCMexico's Lopez Obrador to talk vaccines with Harris

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will discuss COVID-19 vaccines with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday, amid recent caseload spikes in both nations driven by highly contagious new variants of the coronavirus.

AmericasBrazil could use oil royalties to fund cooking gas subsidy -minister
AmericasBuffett-backed Nubank hires investment banks to lead IPO - source
AmericasBrazil readies legislation to deal with gov't payment obligations
AmericasNicaragua recalls four LatAm ambassadors in tit-for-tat move