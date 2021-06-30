Americas
Mexico registers 351,376 excess deaths associated with COVID-19
MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexico has registered 351,376 excess deaths associated with COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through May 23, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
By that date, the country had recorded 221,647 deaths from the coronavirus. Mexico's official COVID-19 death toll has since risen to 232,803.
