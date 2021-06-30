Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico registers 351,376 excess deaths associated with COVID-19

People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, June 30 (Reuters) - Mexico has registered 351,376 excess deaths associated with COVID-19 from the start of the pandemic through May 23, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

By that date, the country had recorded 221,647 deaths from the coronavirus. Mexico's official COVID-19 death toll has since risen to 232,803.

Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

