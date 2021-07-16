Americas
Mexico regrets U.S. judge's decision on DACA - ministry
MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - The Mexican government regrets the decision by a U.S. judge that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program violated U.S. law when it was created, a senior foreign ministry official said on Friday.
The judge's decision blocked the U.S. government from approving any new DACA applications.
Roberto Velasco, a senior foreign ministry official, said on Twitter that Mexico would continue to provide consular protection and assistance to Mexican DACA beneficiaries.
