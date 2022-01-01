Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428

People listen to a nurse while waiting for news about their loved ones with suspected COVID-19 infections outside a hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues in Mexico City, Mexico, December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428.

The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Diego Ore, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.