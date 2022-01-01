Americas
Mexico reports 143 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,428
MEXICO CITY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 143 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,428.
The ministry also reported 10,037 new cases, bringing the total to 3,979,723.
The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.
Reporting by Cassandra Garrison and Diego Ore, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
