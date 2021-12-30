Mexico reports 153 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing total to 299,285

Employees of the Rios funeral home undergo sanitisation at their facility, after moving the body of a person who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico December 30, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 153 more confirmed fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll in the country since the pandemic began to 299,285.

The ministry also reported 8,024 new cases, bringing the total to 3,969,686.

The ministry has previously said the real number is likely significantly higher.

Reporting by Diego Ore and Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chris Reese

