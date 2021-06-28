Mexico reports 1,661 new cases of COVID-19, 44 more deaths

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 1,661 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 44 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,507,453 infections and 232,608 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; editing by Cassandra Garrison

