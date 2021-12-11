Mexico reports 199 more deaths from COVID-19

People wait for information about their relatives outside a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Mexico City Mexico September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 2,992 new COVID-19 cases and 199 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of infections to 3,914,706 and the death toll since the pandemic began to 296,385.

The health ministry has previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.