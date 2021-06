People wait to receive the second dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination in Mexico City, Mexico, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexico reported 206 new confirmed fatalities from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 228,568, the Health Ministry said.

Separate government data recently published suggests the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.