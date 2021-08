MEXICO CITY, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported 21,897 new cases of COVID-19 and 761 more deaths on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the pandemic began to 3,197,108 and the death toll to 252,080.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo and Stefanie Eschenbacher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.