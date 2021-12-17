Mexico reports 2,650 new COVID-19 cases, 211 more deaths

People wait for information about their relatives outside a hospital amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Mexico City Mexico September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

MEXICO CITY, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported 2,650 new cases of coronavirus infection and 211 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,930,015 and the death toll from the pandemic to 297,567.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Adriana Barrera Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.