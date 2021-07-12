Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico reports 3,074 new COVID-19 cases, 89 more deaths

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 3,074 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 89 more fatalities, bringing total figures to 2,593,574 infections and 235,058 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count. read more

Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 6:33 AM UTCCuba sees biggest protests for decades as pandemic adds to woes

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

AmericasHaiti police arrest suspect in president's assassination
AmericasPentagon says U.S. team going to Haiti to assess needs
AmericasCanada to require risk assessments for researchers to protect intellectual property

Canada on Monday said it would require detailed evaluations of university research partnerships in order to protect intellectual property rights and keep sensitive information out of the hands of foreign governments.

AmericasCiti to sell Venezuela operations to BNC