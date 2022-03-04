Mexico reports 308 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases

Employees of an assembly factory queue to receive a booster shot of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a mass vaccination program for people over 50 years, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY, March 4 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 308 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 319,604, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 9,748 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,554,392.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

