Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico reports 5,711 new COVID-19 infections, 195 more deaths

1 minute read

People wearing face masks cross a street as Mexico City's authorities announce a full reopening of the city come Monday, the first time since the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Mexico June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 5,711 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 195 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,513,164 infections and 232,803 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez and Stefanie Eschenbacher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · June 29, 2021 · 10:55 PM UTCVenezuela enables opposition coalition to participate in elections

Venezuela will allow a coalition of major opposition political parties to field candidates in upcoming elections, the head of the electoral council said on Tuesday, as the opposition and government prepare to enter into a negotiation process.

AmericasBill curtailing indigenous land rights advances in Brazil's Congress
AmericasColombia negotiator rebuffs protesters' claims gov't unwilling to talk
AmericasMexico president floats referendum option on recreational marijuana after court says to legalize
AmericasHuawei CFO says HSBC emails disprove basis for U.S. extradition claim