A young woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrives at the Regional General Hospital No. 1-A of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), as the coronavirus outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Mexico registered 7,172 new COVID-19 infections and 272 more deaths, health ministry data showed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,108,438 and the death toll to 248,652. Reporting by Sharay Angulo Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.