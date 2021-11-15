Mexico reports 775 new coronavirus cases, 57 more deaths

A healthcare worker takes a rapid test from a child at a temporary testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico City, Mexico July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry reported 775 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 57 more fatalities on Monday, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 291,204 and the total number of cases to 3,846,508.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Writing by Dave Graham, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

