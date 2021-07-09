Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Mexico reports over 9,000 new coronavirus cases as infections jump

People line up to buy as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2021.REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 9 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 9,319 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Friday, according to data from the health ministry, as case numbers continued to rise this week amid signs of a resurgence in the pandemic.

The ministry also registered 217 additional fatalities, bringing Mexico's total tally to 2,577,140 infections and 234,675 deaths, according to the data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

Reporting by David Alire Garcia

