Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Mexico reports over 9,400 new COVID-19 infections as cases jump

1 minute read

People line up to buy as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Mexico City, Mexico July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - Mexico reported 9,452 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Thursday, according to data from the health ministry, as case numbers continued to rise this week amid signs of a resurgence in the pandemic.

The ministry also registered 266 additional fatalities, bringing Mexico's total tally to 2,567,821 infections and 234,458 deaths, according to the data.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.

Reporting by Sharay Angulo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 10:06 PM UTCTwo Haitian Americans in custody after president's killing, minister says

Haitian police killed four suspects in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and arrested six more including two Haitian Americans, a minister said on Thursday, as authorities sought the masterminds behind the killing that stunned the impoverished Caribbean nation.

AmericasHaiti may slip deeper into lawlessness after president's killing
AmericasPacific Northwest heat wave 'virtually impossible' without climate change -research
AmericasClashing visions of Mexico's GMO corn ban cloud impact
AmericasBig Salvadoran majority skeptical of bitcoin as standard currency